Tate McRae has revealed the list of injuries she suffered filming her Revolving Door music video

The 21-year-old pop princess spent 11 hours dancing in heels for the promo and was left with neck pain caused by the amount of hair flicks she did.

Tate was also left riddled with blisters and bruises from having to dance in heels for the video.

Appearing on 'The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill', she said: "That was my first time actually really dancing in heels. I am really bad at walking in heels in general.

"I find it really awful, so this shoot was like 11 hours long and, let me tell you, our feet were taped up, we had blisters everywhere, we had bruises everywhere. It was a crazy day.

"We were destroyed by the end of it.

"I, for sure, had whiplash the next day.

"I was, kinda, convinced I had concussion. I was like, ‘Oh my God, my brain, I think, just moved.’

"It was a new level of soreness after a shoot."

Tate has received acclaim for her high energy stage shows during which she shows off her array of impressive dance moves and she has accepted that it means she will not look perfect during her concerts.

The 'Greedy' hitmaker admitted: "I have realised it’s a blessing and a curse to be able to dance on stage because I see some videos of myself, and I’m like, ‘I did not think I looked like that!’ I am just drenched; my hair is all over the place ... I just look insane on stage, and I’ve accepted that."

Tate is in a relationship with rapper-and-singer The Kid LAROI - whose real name is Charlton Howard - and the pair recently released their first duet track 'I Know Love', and she admitted to feeling "nervous to sing in front of him".

She confessed: "He nailed it. I was nervous to sing in front of him.

"Being in a studio with any artist is just freaky because you’re just like, ‘Oh, woah, this is really intimate.’

"This feels crazier than any relationship thing. This is the most intimate scenario."

The Kid LAROI is from Sydney, Australia, and Tate - who was born in Calgary, Alberta, in Canada - admits sometimes she struggles to understand her boyfriend's accent.

She said: "His accent sometimes I just can’t understand. He has a friend named ‘Shock’ and for a long time I was literally calling him ‘Shark’ because I thought his name was Shark and he never corrected me! I was like dude, I’ve been calling your friend ‘Shark’ for a year now, this is crazy. But yeah, I think accents are cute I wish I had an accent."

