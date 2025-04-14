Aimee Lou Wood has won an apology from 'Saturday Night Live' over a sketch she branded "mean" and "unfunny".

The actress expressed her disapproval over 'The White Lotus' parody about US President Donald Trump called 'White Potus' which aired on Saturday (12.04.25) and featured comedian Sarah Sherman sporting oversized prosthetic teeth to mimic the British actress - and Aimee has now revealed 'SNL' representatives have said sorry since she called them out on social media.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I've had apologies from SNL".

Aimee - who played Chelsea in the latest series of 'The White Lotus' - didn't specify who from the show had been in touch with her.

She previously slammed the sketch in a post on her Instagram Story on Sunday (13.04.25), writing: "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny.

"Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the p*** for sure - that's what the show is about - but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Aimee made her comments while also clarifying her own recent remarks about being worried HBO didn't "want" her for 'The White Lotus' because of her "ugly" looks.

She wrote: "Nobody at HBO called me ugly!! Jeez, as if! I clearly say that was my own paranoid thought.

"Nobody at HBO would say that. My point in the article was how our [brains] play tricks on us. Please read carefully before getting angry at me.

“When someone (not a producer) told me Mike [show creator Mike White] fought for me it was said in a nice way. I just spiralled about it because of my own imposer syndrome. That was my point.

"Just want to clear that up because HBO have been nothing but super supportive.

"So to conclude today’s rant @hbo kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone [cry laughing emoji] @nbcsnl – mean.(sic)"

Aimee then thanked her followers for sending her messages of support. She wrote: "On a positive note everyone is agreeing with me about it so I’m glad I said something instead of going in on myself."

She added: "Omg I’ve got THOUSANDS of messages in agreement with me since posting that. Thanks guys. Glad I said something.(sic)"