Whitney Port is feeling "scared" and "awful" as she restarts IVF treatment.

Whitney Port is restarting her attempts to have another baby

The 39-year-old reality star suffered three miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy before she and husband Tim Rosenman decided to opt for surrogacy, only for their two attempts at embryo transfer to end in losses too, and she took a "breather" from the process before restarting but she's admitted the physical and emotional "discomfort" is taking a toll on her.

In a candid post on Instagram, she wrote: "As I go into my egg retrieval, I wanted to share an honest update about how I’m feeling, and honestly, I’m feeling awful.

"It’s not the physical discomfort (which totally sucks- bloating, bruising, swelling, heaviness) but the emotional discomfort. The hormones are making me feel like I can’t manage anything, like everything is just the worst.

"And I’m nervous that I’m not going to get out any quality eggs and what will this all be for. I’m scared. My energy is non existent and I feel like I’m not showing up the way I should as a wife, mom, sister, friend, co-worker, etc. My stomach feels up in my throat and I’m on the verge of tears/actual tears all day."

'The Hills' star added: "The thing is - each day has felt different. Yesterday, 2 days before the retrieval had been the worst, while today feels a bit better.

"I’ll be ready to return to gratitude soon, but I am just not there yet with so much up in the air. That may be pessimistic, but I don’t want to force any feelings either.

"I can’t thank you all enough for your support and words of encouragement."

Whitney and her husband are already parents to six-year-old son Sonny but they have been struggling to give him a sibling. They took some time off from the process this year so Whitney could take care of herself before restarting with the egg retrieval and an attempt to find a new surrogate who could carry their child.

She previously told E! News: "I took a little breather from the fertility situation. I decided to take a few months off from thinking about it and talking about it and proactively doing anything about it so that I could take care of myself."

Whitney added of their current plans: "After a bunch of tries here, with both myself and a surrogate, we're going to do another round of egg retrieval in New York. And in the meantime, looking for a surrogate for the next transfer."