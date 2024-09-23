Whoopi Goldberg has called for Janet Jackson to be given “a little grace”.

Whoopi Goldberg has called for Janet Jackson to be given ‘a little grace’

‘The View’ presenter, 68, launched a fierce defence of the musician as she continues to face backlash over an interview she gave The Guardian in which she falsely claimed 59-year-old US Vice-President Kamala Harris wasn’t black – in an echo of a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Whoopi spoke up after ‘The View’ panellist as Ana Navarro, 52, accused Janet of “spreading misinformation”.

When Ana sneered Janet “has a phone” to check her facts before speaking, Whoopi hit out: “Hold on, hold on, yeah she’s got a phone – Janet Jackson is not a political animal.”

In reference to the recent death of her brother Tito Jackson aged 70 on 15 September, Whoopi added: “She’s a musician, her life is doing this, and she’s mourning her brother.

“Sometimes I’ve said stuff and I was wrong, but people want you to say something right away.

“But when people are coming at you saying, ‘Hey, you’re dumb, you don’t know...’ you know, you don’t want to answer people and it is a pain in the butt, I have to tell you.

“Sometimes people get it wrong, and they’re wrong. They made a mistake, they were wrong, it happens (and) anybody who says it doesn’t happen to every one of us, multiracial or not, we all do it.

“So, a little grace for the girl, a little grace for the girl, alright?”

It was reported on Sunday (22.09.24) Janet had apologised for her remarks about Kamala via a statement released on her behalf.

But on Monday (23.09.24) Janet’s management said that an unauthorized party had spoken on the singer's behalf, and told Variety that the widely-released statement came from someone who is not a manager for the singer.