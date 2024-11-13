Whoopi Goldberg would quit 'The View' if she had "all the money in the world".

Whoopi Goldberg joined the chat show in 2007

Whoopi Goldberg joined the chat show in 2007

The 69-year-old actress has starred on the TV chat show since 2007, and Whoopi has explained that she won't walk away anytime soon because she needs her salary.

Whoopi - who stars alongside the likes of Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ava Navarro and Sara Haines - said on the show: "I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living.

"If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I'm a working person, you know?"

Whoopi subsequently revealed that other members of her family are in a similar position.

She explained: "My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it's hard out there."

Meanwhile, Whoopi previously claimed that she knew she'd become an actress from the age of three.

The 'Sister Act' star explained on 'This Cultural Life': "It was just part of me. I suspect that’s why I didn’t even question it … I never thought I was going to be a famous movie person, but I always knew I was going to be a character actor."

Whoopi had no obvious path into acting as a child, but her mother always encouraged her to follow her ambitions.

She shared: "She was just odd enough to recognise the oddity in her child."

Whoopi still remembers her mom encouraging her to fully commit to her acting dream.

The Hollywood star said: "My mother never said, ‘What are you talking about?’ [when I told her I wanted to act]. She always said, ‘If you want to do that you have to learn how to do it.'"

Tagged in