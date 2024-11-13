Whoopi Goldberg would quit 'The View' if she had "all the money in the world".

Whoopi Goldberg joined the chat show in 2007

The 69-year-old actress has starred on the TV chat show since 2007, and Whoopi has explained that she won't walk away anytime soon because she needs her salary.

Whoopi - who stars alongside the likes of Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ava Navarro and Sara Haines - said on the show: "I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living.

"If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I'm a working person, you know?"

Whoopi subsequently revealed that other members of her family are in a similar position.

She explained: "My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it's hard out there."

Meanwhile, Whoopi previously claimed that she knew she'd become an actress from the age of three.

The 'Sister Act' star explained on 'This Cultural Life': "It was just part of me. I suspect that’s why I didn’t even question it … I never thought I was going to be a famous movie person, but I always knew I was going to be a character actor."

Whoopi had no obvious path into acting as a child, but her mother always encouraged her to follow her ambitions.

She shared: "She was just odd enough to recognise the oddity in her child."

Whoopi still remembers her mom encouraging her to fully commit to her acting dream.

The Hollywood star said: "My mother never said, ‘What are you talking about?’ [when I told her I wanted to act]. She always said, ‘If you want to do that you have to learn how to do it.'"