Whoopi Goldberg says there are plans to shoot some scenes for 'Sister Act 3' in Italy as a tribute to the late Dame Maggie Smith.

Sister Act 3 star Whoopi Goldberg

The 69-year-old actress will be reprising her role as Sister Mary Clarence in the highly anticipated Disney+ sequel to 1993's 'Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit' and the original 'Sister Act' film, which was released in 1992.

During an appearance on Italian TV show 'Che Tempo Che Fa', Whoopi revealed that the script has been changed since Maggie's death in September 2024 at the age of 89 to acknowledge her character Reverend Mother in the sequel.

When asked if 'Sister Act 3' might have some scenes shot in Italy and why, Whoopi answered: "I hope so. It would be wonderful because we want to do it for a couple of reasons. Because we lost Maggie, you know, and we want to bring all the nuns here to kind of share that.

"It’s the perfect place. Italy is the perfect place.

"We are waiting for Disney to say yes or no. Keep your fingers crossed."

Elsewhere in her interview on 'Che Tempo Che Fa', Whoopi talked about her five-decade spanning career which has featured acclaimed movies like 'The Color Purple', 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' and 'Ghost', with the latter supernatural romance film earning her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as psychic Oda Mae Brown opposite Patrick Swayze as Sam Wheat.

But the Hollywood legend admits her career has also seen her appear in some less than impressive movies and she cited 1996's science-fiction buddy cop movie 'Theodore Rex', in which she played a police detective partnered with an anthropomorphic Tyrannosaurus named Theodore Rex, as being the worse.

She said: "I am very lucky. I’ve had some really good movies and some very bad ones too.

"There is a very bad one. It’s called 'Theodore Rex'. It’s about me and a talking dinosaur, in the future ... it was pretty bad."

Whoopi and Maggie were the main cast members in 'Sister Act' and 'Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit'.

The original film saw Whoopi star as Deloris Van Cartier, a singer who goes undercover at a convent as Sister Mary Clarence after being put in a witness protection programme.

It was a huge hit and banked $232 million at the box office.