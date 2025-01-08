'Wicked' leads the list of nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The musical fantasy film - which was an adaptation of the hit stage musical - has received five nominations in total, including a nod in the category for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Ariana Grande - who stars as Glinda in the movie - has been nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role gong, while her co-star Jonathan Bailey is among the contenders for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role accolade.
'Shogun', the historical drama series, has also earned five nominations.
The hit TV show - which is based on a 1975 novel by James Clavell - has received nods in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series categories.
'A Complete Unknown' has received four nominations, including individual nominations for Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro.
The biographical drama film - which tells the story of Bob Dylan's early days in the music business - is also up for for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture accolade.
Timothee, 29, has been nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role gong. But he faces competition for the award from Adrien Brody, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo and Ralph Fiennes.
Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascon, Mikey Madison and Demi Moore have all been nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award.
Elsewhere, 'Anora' and 'Emilia Perez' have both earned three nominations each.
Zoe Saldana - who recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in the musical crime film - is among the nominees for the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.
The nominations were originally supposed to be announced by Joey King and Cooper Koch at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. However, the live event was cancelled due to the wildfires in California, which have caused devastation in the Pacific Palisades area.
A representative of the Screen Actors Guild explained: "In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles.
"We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe, and thank you for your continued support."
The awards ceremony will be hosted by Kristen Bell at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, with the show being streamed on Netflix.
List of nominees:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Deadpool and Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day Of The Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shogun
Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
The Boys
Fallout
House Of The Dragon
The Penguin
Shogun
