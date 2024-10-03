Will Smith farted "so bad", he cleared a movie set for three hours.

Will Smith caused filming on Men In Black to stop

The 56-year-old actor and his 'Men In Black' co-star Tommy Lee Jones had to be "hermetically sealed" inside a pod to shoot a scene for a 1997 blockbuster in which the vehicle they were travelling in at high speed transforms but he immediately let rip once inside.

The film's director, Barry Sonnenfeld, told Kelly Ripa on her 'Let's Talk Off Camera' podcast: “We were getting ready to shoot Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, and Tommy does not suffer fools, I’ll tell you that.

“They have to be put in this device, which is [a car] that transforms into a hyper car, and [they’re] going to go through the Midtown tunnel upside down. We have to bring a ladder over on wheels like it’s like the old days when you would get on airplanes from the tarmac. We get them up there and we put them in the thing and we turn it upside down and we’re ready to shoot...

“There are locks to prevent it from opening and falling.

“I say, ‘Roll camera,’ and I hear Will Smith go, ‘Oh Jesus, so sorry. Tommy, so sorry. Baz, get the ladder.’ And you hear Tommy saying, ‘That’s fine, Will. No worries, Will. Don’t worry, Will.’ ”

Barry was initially clueless as to why the star was apologising.

But then he added: “So we race the ladder over. Yeah, Tommy reaches his leg out as the ladder is coming over, races down the stairs. And what happened was, Will Smith is a farter. It’s just some people are [farters].”

The 71-year-old filmmaker acknowledged that being stuck “inside a very small hermetically sealed space with a Will Smith fart” wasn't a great place to be.

He added: “You don’t even want to be sitting next to him at the Disney ranch. We evacuated the stage for about three hours. And that’s incredible.

"No, he’s, you know, a lovely guy. Just, he farts. Some do, some don’t."