Will Smith "can’t wait to check" Jamie Foxx's new stand-up special.

Jamie Foxx has released a Netflix special

The 56-year-old actor has taken to social media to wish a happy "early birthday" to his showbiz pal, who turns 57 on Friday (13.12.24), and has just released a new Netflix comedy special called 'What Had Happened Was...'.

Will - who starred alongside Jamie in the 2001 biopic 'Ali' - wrote on Instagram: "First Off: Happy Early Bday, Foxx! I feel blessed to take another adventure around the Sun [sun emoji] with you.

"Second: I’m glad to see you back doing what you LOVE. Welcome home. I can’t wait to check it out.

"Y’all go watch @iamjamiefoxx’s special on @netflix TODAY!! (sic)"

In the Netflix special, Jamie reveals that he suffered a "brain bleed that led to a stroke" on the set of his upcoming movie, 'Back in Action', in 2023.

The comedian - who stars in the film alongside Cameron Diaz - explains: "Before I could get the aspirin [clicks his fingers] I went out. I don’t remember 20 days."

Jamie - who disappeared from the spotlight for months following his health scare - admitted that he came perilously close to losing his life at one point in time.

The actor also recalled waking up in a hospital and having to be told that he'd suffered a stroke.

He shares in the comedy special: "They said at one point, the first 15 days, they thought they were going to lose me because my vitals were out of control.

"There was a 13- or 14-day period where they said, we’ve gotta keep him calm and we’ve given him every medication that they could. It’s not working, we gotta keep him calm because his vitals are so high we’re going to lose him."