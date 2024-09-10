Willow Smith was "in a bad place" while making 'Coping Mechanism'.
The 23-year-old star released her fifth studio album back in October 2022, and Willow has now admitted to being "in a bad spot" while making the record.
Willow told Dazed magazine: "I was deeply heartbroken. I was getting blackout drunk almost every session for that album, and I was just in a bad spot. I was in a bad place."
The singer actually learned some valuable lessons from that experience, and she's vowed never to repeat her mistakes.
She said: "I wouldn’t want to make an album in that way, ever again."
Willow believes that her latest album, 'Empathogen', is a reflection of her personal evolution.
The 'Symptom of Life' hitmaker explained: "I decided, like, OK, I’m done with this ‘woe is me, everyone’s against me’ attitude. It’s time to do a bit of work and figure out who you actually are."
Willow - who is the daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith - is still happy to "show people the beauty and the darkness of the human experience" through her music.
Willow - who released her debut album, 'Ardipithecus', back in 2015 - shared: "I was born into a family who does entertainment. I could have chosen to not put myself in front of the world ... but I think there are a lot of things that need to be expressed and a lot of issues that need to be raised.
"Artists have always been the people to raise those questions, hold a mirror up, and show people the beauty and the darkness of the human experience. From there, so many beautiful things can happen."
Tagged in Will Smith Jada Pinkett Smith Willow Smith