Willow Smith was "in a bad place" while making 'Coping Mechanism'.

Willow Smith has opened up about her struggles

The 23-year-old star released her fifth studio album back in October 2022, and Willow has now admitted to being "in a bad spot" while making the record.

Willow told Dazed magazine: "I was deeply heartbroken. I was getting blackout drunk almost every session for that album, and I was just in a bad spot. I was in a bad place."

The singer actually learned some valuable lessons from that experience, and she's vowed never to repeat her mistakes.

She said: "I wouldn’t want to make an album in that way, ever again."

Willow believes that her latest album, 'Empathogen', is a reflection of her personal evolution.

The 'Symptom of Life' hitmaker explained: "I decided, like, OK, I’m done with this ‘woe is me, everyone’s against me’ attitude. It’s time to do a bit of work and figure out who you actually are."

Willow - who is the daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith - is still happy to "show people the beauty and the darkness of the human experience" through her music.

Willow - who released her debut album, 'Ardipithecus', back in 2015 - shared: "I was born into a family who does entertainment. I could have chosen to not put myself in front of the world ... but I think there are a lot of things that need to be expressed and a lot of issues that need to be raised.

"Artists have always been the people to raise those questions, hold a mirror up, and show people the beauty and the darkness of the human experience. From there, so many beautiful things can happen."