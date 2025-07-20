Wilmer Valderrama is a dad again

Wilmer Valderrama has become a father for the second time.

The 45-year-old actor and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco have announced they welcomed son Wolf Monte, a brother for four-year-old daughter Nakano, into the world earlier this month.

The pair shared some black and white photos from hospital, including two pictures of Nakano proudly holding onto her baby brother, in a joint Instagram post to announce the news.

It was simply captioned: “Wolf Monte Valderrama 7/11/2025 [wolf and full moon emojis]."

The That 70s Show actor had revealed in April he and Amanda were expecting a baby boy.

Speaking on his Dos Amigos podcast, Wilmer told his co-host Freddy Rodriguez: "We're having a boy, and we couldn't be more excited to have the pair."

Wilmer added that he and Amanda have already decided on a name but he wanted to let his fiancée share it publicly when she is ready.

Wilmer and Amanda previously revealed that Nakano was the first person to know about the new baby.

Amanda told People magazine: "She read [the results of the pregnancy test] to Wilmer and I, and she has been shouting it from the mountaintops to every person who comes in her path: 'I’m going to be a big sister!'"

Wilmer added that Nakano has also "been so sweet to Amanda, kissing her belly goodbye before going to school and bringing the baby a second teddy bear for bedtime.

He added: "We want her to feel such a part of this moment so when the baby gets here she knows this is a moment for her too."

Wilmer went on: "Personally, being a girl dad has been the most fulfilling feeling. As an artist, it has also fueled me to make sure she has so many stories in which she sees herself as the hero of her journey! All in all, I was born to be a dad."

Amanda shared: "This really has been the most spontaneous adventure of my life and I love that. Every day is quite literally a new experience for not just Nakano but myself too. Nakano has made me love being a mom and I wouldn’t want it any other way."