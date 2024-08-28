Winona Ryder has "missed flights" because airport security wanted her to repeat her famous line from 'Beetlejuice'.

Winona Ryder would repeat the movie line instead of being patted down at airport security

The 52-year-old actress played death-obsessed teen Lydia Deetz in the 1988 flick and has reprised the role for the sequel 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', and she has revealed she used to get held up at TSA because the staff always asked her to say, "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice".

In a TikTok video Interview alongside her co-stars Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice) and Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz), she told Canada's etalk: “I have missed flights because the TSA people wouldn't let me through unless I said it three times."

She added: “I would do it and they’d be like, ‘Do it again!’

“Like, it became a thing and I’m like, ‘Please! I’m late!’"

Winona recently admitted it was “hard to imagine” Lydia as an adult.

In the new flick, her character is a mother, and she initially struggled to see Lydia move beyond her gothic phase to become a parent.

She told Slash Film: “I think certainly, I never pictured Lydia either having children or in any type of relationship.

“I just always thought she was just probably in her own world as she got older. Just sort of in the attic and happy, but alone.”

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress added that as soon as she started working with Jenna and Justin Theroux - who play Lydia’s daughter Astrid's boyfriend - on the project, she was able to get a better grasp of this new version of the character.

She explained: “I think once we got there and once Jenna and I bonded and once Justin came on board … I mean, I think everyone who’s as old as I am now, we’ve all been in those things where you’re just like, ‘What was I thinking, in terms of the relationship I have?’

“But I don’t know with young Lydia, I don’t think she would ever have expected to be in front of a camera.”