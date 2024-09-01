Winona Ryder has a “sacred bond” with Jenna Ortega.

The 52-year-old actress built a deep connection with the star, 21, while they were filming ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ together – the sequel to Tim Burton’s beloved horror comedy that helped make Winona a world famous star as a teen.

She told The Sun about seeing Jenna play a character just like hers in the original ‘Beetlejuice’: “I felt like I was seeing a younger version of myself – only she’s 100 times cooler.

“I loved what Jenna brought so much. It’s unique. She just blows me away.

“She is an incredible person. She is one of my favourite people. She is the most authentic ­person.

“Once the conversation started, it never stopped. I had this sacred bond with Jenna that was insanely magical. It’s like soulmates almost.”

Winona returns as Lydia Deetz in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, alongside Michael Keaton, 72, as the titular undead hellraiser.

Jenna’s role is Lydia’s rebellious daughter Astrid, who is struggling at school and has a horrible relationship with her parents, just like Lydia did in the first film.

Winona went on about watching her young co-star work: “I loved what Jenna brought to the film as it’s completely unique.

“She is one of my favourite people. This movie had to be perfect. And I realised we were waiting for her to be born and grow up.

“She’s like the perfect puzzle piece to add. She completes it. I don’t have enough adjectives – she’s such an incredible person to work with, and to know her is to absolutely love her.”

Along with Michael Keaton, 72, other actors reprising their roles from ‘Beetlejuice’ are Catherine O’Hara, 70, with ­Monica Bellucci, 59, and Justin Theroux, 53, adding to the line-up.

Jenna has also told of her bond with Winona, and told ‘The Interview’ podcast:

“With the success and the attention she received in the Nineties, Winona had experienced that probably to an even greater extent, so she was the first person I connected with on that topic.

“The way Winona and I got along was quite weird. It was like we were reading each other’s minds a little bit.

“She just made me feel really, really beautiful and special.”