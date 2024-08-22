Winona Ryder remembers making 'Beetlejuice' as an "incredibly special time" in her life.

Winona Ryder stars in the new movie

The 52-year-old actress was just 15 when she starred in the 1988 horror-comedy film, and Winona has revealed that still has really fond, and vivid memories, of the experience.

She told 'Extra': "It was a really incredibly special time because I remember like everything about it."

Winona starred in the iconic movie alongside the likes of Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, and Michael Keaton.

The actress really appreciated how she was treated by her co-stars and director Tim Burton.

She said: "Everyone made me feel so included and that was sort of new because, you know, when you’re a kid actor, they tell you, ‘Stand there and do this,’ and, like, it was the first time, like, Tim was like, ‘What do you think?’ I was like, ‘You care?'"

Winona stars in the new 'Beetlejuice' movie alongsde Jenna Ortega, and the veteran actress loved working with the 21-year-old star.

Winona said: "She's truly such a magnificent, like, insanely talented, brilliant person and just the most authentic person that I've known.

"It was such a joy, it really was. I've never had that kind of sacred bond."

Despite this, Michael Keaton previously admitted that he was hesitant about making another 'Beetlejuice' movie.

The 72-year-old actor revealed that he wrestled with the idea of reviving 'Beetlejuice' for many years.

He told PEOPLE: "We thought, ‘You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don't do it. Let's just go on with our lives and do other things.’ So I was hesitant and cautious, and [Tim] was probably equally as hesitant and cautious over all these years.

"Once we got there, I said, ‘Okay, let's just go for it. Let's just see if we can do it, if we can pull this off.'"