Alec Baldwin never planned to have seven children with his wife Hilaria but now he wishes he "didn’t have to work and could stay home" with them all.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

The 66-year-old actor met his second wife Hilaria, 40, when he was 53, and although they knew they wanted to "build a family together" he never imagined he'd become a father to that many kids; three daughters Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, as well as four sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, Alec - who is also to father to model Ireland Baldwin, his 29-year-old daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger - said: "I met my wife Hilaria when I was 53, in 2001, shortly before my birthday.

"We both love children and wanted to build a family together. We didn’t plan to have seven kids, but it happened, and I wouldn’t change a thing. I wish I didn’t have to work and could stay home with my children."

Alec - whose reality TV show 'The Baldwins is set to air on TLC from January 2025 - also opened up about his acclaimed impersonation of President-elect Donald Trump for sketch series 'Saturday Night Live', a portrayal which earned him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017 and two further nominations in 2018 and 2021.

Baldwin is proud of his mocking portrayal of Trump, 78, but he decided to stop doing it because he doesn't find the Republican politician particularly interesting.

Speaking about his impersonation He said: "That brought me back to 'Saturday Night Live'. He publicly condemned me, but I didn’t care. Trump is one of the least self-aware people in human history. I didn’t expect him to show the sense of humour he displayed on the eve of the last election.

"I wasn’t trying to do a precise imitation, more a caricatured version of him. I made him vulgar, a hate-filled maniac angry at everyone. Some people liked it, others didn’t. Eventually, I got tired of it because Trump isn’t just monstrous, he’s also boring. If he were smarter, he’d be more interesting to me."