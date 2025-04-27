Wiz Khalifa seemingly believes Earth is flat.

The 'Black and Yellow' rapper has rejected the notion the planet is round and is convinced that humans reside on a "huge flat plane".

Asked if he thinks Earth is round, he said in a Patreon episode of 'The Joe Budden Podcast': "No.

“I just believe that we live on a flat plane, like a huge flat plane.

“It’s only because I’ve travelled so much."

But guest host and academic Marc Lamont Hill then asked Wiz if he had ever travelled to the edge of the Earth.

Seemingly referring to the supercontinent of Pangaea, he said: "Nah, it’s not that. I think that there’s more masses than just what we see because it was one thing before and it spread out.

“Because when I travel, the routes that we take and how we do it, it’s not possible to go up and down. You’re just going straight. That’s the only reason I think that."

The 37-year-old musician also cast doubt on space exploration.

He said: "I don’t believe in space exploration at all. I don’t believe that they explore space as much as they say that they do.”

Despite his comments, the 'See You Again' hitmaker's latest album, 'Kush + Orange Juice 2', features a photo of a round Earth on its cover.

The record is a follow-up to his 2010 album but Wiz recently admitted he "wasn’t into doing a sequel" and "would always leave ‘Kush + Orange Juice’ alone", but his thoughts changed when he began working on the record.

He told Grammy.com: "I just thought, ‘What would be the most satisfying for the fans and the people who support me? Should I start over and do something brand new, or re-create something that they already love and that they’re already used to?’

"So that’s what made me make the decision to work on a follow-up."