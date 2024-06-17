Wiz Khalifa's girlfriend is pregnant.

Wiz Khalifa is to be a dad again

The 36-year-old rapper - who already has 11-year-old son Sebastian with ex-wife Amber Rose - took to Instagram on Fathers Day on Sunday (16.06.24) to reveal Aimee Aguilar is expecting a baby girl.

Alongside a casual photo of the couple, in which Wiz placed his hands on his girlfriend's baby bump while she held a pregnancy test, he wrote: "Baby Girl On The Way."

Amber was one of the first to publicly congratulate the couple.

She wrote: "We can’t wait to meet her! [heart eye emojis] (sic)"

And when Aimee, 29, shared the news on her own account, Amber wrote: "Gorgeous mama [heart eye emoji] (sic)"

The 'See You Again' rapper - who has been dating Aimee for around five years - recently attended Sebastian's elementary school graduation with Amber.

The 40-year-old model shared a photo of herself and Wiz kissing their sons on either side of his head at the ceremony in June.

She captioned the Instagram Story post: “Our baby is growing up @wizkhalifa (sic)"

But Wiz - whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz - previously admitted Sebastian's teachers "expect" him to show up to school meetings "stoned" because he wants them to "connect" with his real self.

Asked if he ever goes to parent/teacher conferences while high, he told Alex Cooper on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "Hell yeah. I'm pulling up stoned. They expect it.

"They know what's up. It's not like back in the day [where] you're considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I'm pretty sure my son smells like weed.

"I don't know because I can't smell it but I'm pretty sure he smells like pot.

"And yeah I'm pulling up stoned, I'm pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me. They're not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you're supposed to be."

The 'Black and Yellow' hitmaker insisted he would never change who he is to fit in with his surroundings because he wants to be authentic.

He added: "I am who I am, and it's not because I'm a celebrity or anything.

"But it's because it's really what I believe in and why not get the real me? Why would I have to change who I am or act like I'm not that just for these places that I'm going to go? That's not how I'm going to be living my life ever. Hell no."