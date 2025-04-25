Jo Wood's grandchildren call her "gangster gran".

The 70-year-old model - who raised Jamie, 50, Jesse, 48, Leah, 46, and Tyrone, 41, with ex-husband Ronnie Wood - has been honest with her family about her partying past, and her admission to having taken drugs in her younger years led them to bestow a new nickname on her.

She said on Good Housekeeping UK's 'My Life in a Biscuit Tin' podcast: "They call me Gangster Gran.

"And I was in the car with them - I know I shouldn't say this - they turned around, they were giggling, two of them because I've got 10 [grandchildren], but the two that are very close is Maggie and Kobe.

"And they were giggling, and they went, 'Gran, have you done any drugs?'

"I said, 'Of course I have, but I don't recommend it.' I said, 'Because it didn't get me anywhere, except lots of sleepless nights.'

"And they said, 'What was it like?' I said, 'I had fun at the time, but that was the situation that I was in.'

"You can't be dishonest because they'll find out.

"So, I tried to warn them that it was a waste of time, but I was in a very special situation.

"So then they said, 'We're going to call you Gangster Gran from now on.'"

Jo and Ronnie lived in the US together but she told the Rolling Stones rocker she wanted to return to the UK following a shocking incident while having dinner at a New York restaurant with a friend.

She explained: "We went out for dinner one night to an Indian restaurant in Times Square.

"And my friend Melissa went to the bathroom, and she was ages.

"And suddenly came back, the doors flew open, and she was standing there covered in blood.

"And she had been beaten up and robbed in the toilet because somebody was high.

"And I said to Ronnie, 'Ronnie, we are going home. We are definitely going home.'"

Jo recently claimed Ronnie's bandmate, Sir Mick Jagger, used to "try it on" with her.

Speaking to Lizzie Cundy and Mike Parry on the 'Loving And Living' podcast, Jo said: "I felt crazy in love with [Ronnie]. He was funny, he was mad, he was great.

"[Mick Jagger] certainly did try it on and I did get really mad at him. I said, 'In your wildest dreams Mick Jagger'. He had Jerry [Hall], I didn't fancy him at all.

"[Mick] loves women, he does. Doesn't make him a bad person, I just didn't fancy him at all."

Jo used to love travelling the world and partying with the Rolling Stones and quickly developed a strategy of trying to "make friends" with groupies so she could give them a warning to stay away from Ronnie.

She said: "It was me, Keith and Ronnie as the little gang. We used to hang around and stay up all night.

"The only [rivalry] there was Mick and Keith arguing. They argued a lot about everything.

"Keith used to say, 'I can't stand that b****y song', and when Mick did an album Keith was furious and wouldn't talk to him for years.

"There was always groupies and I would like at the girls backstage and think, 'I wonder if I'll see her back upstairs later', but I was always nice to them because if I made friends with them it's like, 'Leave my man alone'."