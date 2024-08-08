Woody Harrelson went snowboarding naked with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Woody Harrelson is good friends with Flea

The 63-year-old actor has had some of his "greatest times" with the rocker, but while the 'Californication' hitmaker was keen to share footage of their memorable trip with the world via Instagram, the 'True Detective' star's spouse Laura "cautioned [him] against it".

Appearing on Woody and Ted Danson's podcast, 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name', Flea laughed: “I have footage of Woody Harrelson and I snowboarding stark naked down a big snowy mountain."

Woody agreed: "It's actually great footage.

“I just gotta say the greatest times I've had with you."

He then told Ted: "[Flea is] very zen, but he also is competitive.”

Flea agreed but insisted that "unlike" his pal, he "doesn't really mind" if he wins or loses.

The pair then recalled another day of "chaos" on the slopes, where a race led to them getting into a fight with a skier.

Flea said: “I remember one of the last times we went, we were racing, and we were both reckless because, let's face it, we go very fast, but we're very average snowboarders. We have to admit that we're average.”

Woody quipped: “Slightly above average."

The 61-year-old musician explained he was “out of control rocketing down this mountain” and almost hit a woman he didn’t see coming.

He continued: “She swerved out of her way, and I miss her — all's good.

“We're racing. I can't remember who won, probably me. And we get down there, and we’re getting ready to get on the lift and we're laughing and yelling at each other, and this lady comes up, and she's infuriated.”

Despite offering a genuine apology, the woman continued shouting.

Flea recalled: “Then she takes her ski pole and sticks it in my face. And then at this point, I'm like, ‘Look, I'm f****** sorry, but get your f****** pole out of my face.’

"And then Woody comes up and he just sees her pole in my face and he comes to my defense like a good friend.

“And then she goes, ‘Well, my husband's gonna come down here and he's gonna show you what for.' "

The former 'Cheers' star then stepped into the row and encouraged the woman to get her husband, but when the man got there, Flea felt it was time to exit the situation - but his friend didn't agree.

He said: “You and I get on the lift but you're just itching for a brawl and you start yelling, ‘I'm waiting at the top of the lift. I'll be waiting at the top.'

“And then you tell me, you're like, ‘Nothing can make me happier. Nothing can make me happier than that f****** guy coming up there.’

"And I realised there's a joy that you take in impending chaos.”

The 'Natural Born Killers' star admitted he used to embrace drama but has "outgrown" it these days.

He said: “That's not like me anymore."