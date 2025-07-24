Carmen Electra burst into tears when she heard the news that Ozzy Osbourne had died and her "heart goes out" to his widow Sharon Osbourne.

Baywatch icon Carmen Electra has shared her memories of Ozzy Osbourne

The former Baywatch actress remembers Ozzy - who passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday (22.07.25) - as the "sweetest, most fun person ever" and she admits she is worried about how Sharon, 72, will cope without the man she was married to for 43 years.

Speaking to Extra's Terri Seymour at the Freakier Friday premiere, Carmen - who is a friend of the Osbourne family - said: "I heard in the car and I just started bawling my eyes out because Ozzy, I mean, when you know Ozzy, he's so funny. He's such a flirt. Like, he's just Ozzy, you know? ... Outside of being, like, the scary legendary rock god he is, he truly is like just the sweetest, most fun person ever.

"And I'm worried about [his wife] Sharon to be honest because they've been bonded together for so long and I'm really close with the family. My heart goes out to Sharon and the family and at least they were all there. They could all be there in London.”

Carmen, 53, is yet to reach out personally to her friend Sharon but has sent a message of condolence through makeup artist Jude Alcalá.

She added: "I haven't spoken to anyone yet. Yeah. It felt weird calling right now. I just decided to step back.”

“So, Jude's been he's been doing Sharon and Ozzy for over 25 years. So, we were on the phone and I was just like, ‘Please send them my love.’”

Since the news of Ozzy's death, musicians from the heavy metal fraternity, celebrities, media and fans have shown an outpouring of love and respect for the Bark At The Moon singer.

Ozzy died just 17 days after he performed the Back To The Beginning farewell concert in his home city of Birmingham, England, with his Black Sabbath bandmates. The concert featured a bill that included metal legends such as Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Tool, Pantera and Slayer.

Ozzy had been living with Parkinson's disease for many years and had other health issues and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi believes his long-time friend held on so he could perform one final time for his fans.

Tony, 77, told ITV News: "I think he really just held out to do that show. I really feel – and me and Geezer (Butler) were talking about it – that we think he held out to do it, and just after that, he's done it and said goodbye to the fans. And that was the end of it, really.

"I think he must have had something in his head that said, 'Well, this is gonna be it, the last thing I'm ever gonna do.' Whether he thought he was gonna die or what, I don't know. But he really wanted to do it, and he was determined to do it. And fair dues, he's done it."

Despite Ozzy's fragile health, Tony admits that the death of his bandmate still came as a "shock for us".

He added: "When I heard, it couldn't sink in. I thought, 'It can't be.' I only had a text from him the day before. It just seemed unreal, surreal. And in the night, I started thinking about it, 'God, am I dreaming all this?' But as I said before, he's not looked well through the rehearsals."

Tony also reflected on a conversation he and Ozzy had in the dressing room following the Back To The Beginning show at Villa Park.

He said: "He came around before he was leaving on a wheelchair that brought him in to say goodbye and have a little chat for a bit, and he seemed alright. He enjoyed it. And he said, 'Oh, it went all right, didn't it?' I said, 'Yeah, it did.'"