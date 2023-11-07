Don't Worry Darling star Nick Kroll and wife Lily Kwong are parents again

Nick Kroll has become a father again.

The 'Don't Worry Darling' actor and his wife, landscape artist Lily Kwong, have welcomed their second child into the world, daughter Gaia Kwong Kroll.

Lily wrote on Instagram: "Tender moments captured from the first 40 days with our baby girl.

"Emerging from this fleeting period having learned so much from being fully present with Baby G’s zen earth angel essence."

Lily admitted Gaia has already brought "so much joy and harmony" to their family.

She added: "Gaia Kwong Kroll thank you for shining your light on us, you’ve brought so much joy and harmony to our little family already"

Nick and Lily - who have two-year-old son Leo - married in 2020.

In August, Lily took to Instagram to ask for advice about how to go from one child to two.

She wrote: "Me holding my preggo belly 3 ways a sweet baby moon in wine country with my honey @nickkroll for the mamas and the papas out there who have done it - any tips or wisdom on how to gracefully transition from 1 kiddo to 2??! (sic)"

Lily praised Nick as a "brilliantly thoughtful" person when she wished him a happy birthday earlier this year.

She wrote on Instagram: "You are the most incredible human to go on this ride with - brilliantly thoughtful, wildly funny and creatively ingenious beyond compare. Ilysm (sic)"

On Mother's Day this year, Nick - who previously dated comedian and actress Amy Poehler - admitted he is "forever in awe" of Lily.

He wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to @lily_kwong, who has natured and nurtured our child so beautifully. I am forever in awe of your grace and power."