Candace Cameron Bure removed a bathing suit photo from her Instagram because of the comments about her body.

Candace Cameron Bure removed a photo from Instagram

The 49-year-old actress had shared a photo of herself "soaking up the end of summer" in her swimwear but deleted the post shortly afterwards because her comments were flooded with people discussing her body.

Asked if she had removed a bikini photo from her account, Candace wrote on her Instagram Story: "Yes. I was at the beach. I was in a one piece, not a bikini. I am soaking up the end of summer.

"I was having fun. It wasn’t about my bathing suit or my body. But the comments became flooded with people discussing my body. It wasn’t worth it. I took it down."

Earlier this year, the Fuller House actress spoke about her struggles with body image.

She said on her eponymous podcast: "I've whipped my body. I've spoken to it so harshly. So mean."

But Candace - who has Natasha, 26, Lev, 25, and Maksim, 23, with husband Valeri Bure - recalled a dream she had had and how a Bible verse, Numbers 22, helped her gain a new perspective on her body.

She recalled: "And then God allowed my body to speak back, and my body said back to me, 'Have I not been the body that's carried you all the days of your life? Am I not your legs that allow you to walk? Am I not your arms that allow you to pick up and feed yourself?… Why do you hurt me so badly, and why do you talk to me so badly, and why do you treat me this way? I can lift you up … you have to tell me what to do. I'm following your lead.'

"And it was like this amazing revelation in my life. And the weirdest story out of the Bible, that God spoke to me about how mean I've been to my body. I never saw it that way — it's this beautiful amazing thing that God gave me."

"[I now have] a whole different perspective of how I think about my body.

"I was so mean to myself … and looking back it breaks my heart. Learning to speak with kindness to my body has been a journey, and I know I’m not alone in this. To those who relate — I hope you can feel me giving you the biggest virtual hug right now. And I hope you’ll join me in showing ourselves the grace and love we truly deserve."