Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

The WWE Hall of Famer suffered a cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday morning (24.07.25) with medics dispatched for emergency treatment following a 911 at 9:51 am.

Several police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home and the grappling icon was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Hogan - real name Terry Bollea - was pronounced dead at a Morton Plant Hospital, police said in a statement.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) - an organisation where Hogan was a six-time world champion, confirmed his passing in a statement - which read: "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.

"One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

"WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."

Hogan had been reported to be in ill-health since having an adverse reaction to cervical surgery on his neck in June.

His ex-manager and long-time friend Jimmy Hart had revealed that he was unable to talk and he had been moved from his bed at Morton Plant to his home for his recuperation.

It comes after long-time friend Eric Bischoff - former Senior Vice President of WCW (World Championship Wrestling) - had said: “Hulk Hogan had a very successful cervical surgery and is experiencing some adverse reaction."

Hogan became the biggest wrestling star of the 1980s after he signed with Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation - then known as the WWF and now is called WWE - in 1983.

His signing followed Hogan's role as fictional wrestler Thunderlips in 1979 movie Rocky III, in which he battled Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa in a wrestler versus boxer charity bout.

On January 23, 1984, the 'Hulkamania' phenomenon was born when Hogan defeated The Iron Sheik at New York's Maddison Square Garden to win his first world championship.

From there, Hogan led the Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection - a collaboration between WWF and MTV - and headlined the first WrestleMania event on March 31, 1985, teaming with fellow Rocky III star Mr. T to defeat his arch-rival "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr Wonderful" Paul Orndorff.

Wrestling continued to explode and Hogan went on to defeat fellow icon Andre The Giant in the main event at WrestleMania III in front of a reputed 93,000 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.

In 1994, Hogan joined World Championship Wrestling - Ted Turner's rival wrestling promotion to the WWF - and in 1996 he revolutionised sports entertainment when he formed the New World Order (nWo) wresting faction with former WWF performers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

The faction, which was created on TV at the Bash At The Beach PPV event on July 7 1996, saw The Hulkster become a villain after years wrestling as a hero.

The move saw WCW overtake McMahon's show RAW in the ratings for 83 weeks, the first time another promotion had outperformed the WWF since its creation.

Hogan eventually returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2002 and his match versus Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson' at WrestleMania 18 is considered to be one of the greatest matches of all-time.