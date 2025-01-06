WWE has agreed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer.

The deal will showcase the wrestling icon's Real American Beer branding on WWE's flagship programme 'Monday Night Raw' as well as other key assets.

Real American Beer will receive ring mat corner branding during every episode of 'Raw', which makes its hotly-anticipated debut on Netflix on Monday (06.01.25).

Furthermore, WWE will become a minority owner in Hulk's rapidly expanding company, which is now available in 20 US states following its launch in June 2024.

The 71-year-old former wrestler said: "Well, let me tell you something brother! From the first time I stepped into the ring, I've always fought for something bigger than myself.

"I'm thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we're bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time, brother!"

Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships for TKO, added: "Hulk Hogan has done a tremendous job introducing an exciting, new product to a competitive marketplace.

"We are excited to unlock a new partnership category and to showcase Real American Beer in front of Netflix's global audience."

Real American Beer will receive social and digital support – including original, short-form content that will be distributed across WWE's social and digital channels that reach over 700 million users globally.

Hulk supported Donald Trump in his successful US election campaign last year and revealed that he even discussed taking a role in the president-elect's administration on diet and health.

The WWE Hall of Famer said: "My president said, 'You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness'. At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about Robert Kennedy, I was talking about nutrition and how many foreign countries won't even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America.

"It's so bad and it's poisoned a generation of kids. And at the end of the day, we started talking about physical fitness."