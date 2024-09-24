Vince McMahon has claimed Netflix's docuseries about his life is "misleading".

Vince McMahon has hit out at the Mr McMahon docuseries

The former WWE CEO and chairman, 79, has slammed the upcoming 'Mr McMahon' documentary - which is set to address various scandals including allegations of sex trafficking - before its release on Wednesday (25.09.24).

In a lengthy statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "I don't regret participating in this Netflix documentary.

"The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons.

"Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I've seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the 'Mr. McMahon' character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.

"A lot has been misinterpreted or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused.

"The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers' perception and support a deceptive narrative.

"In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, 'Mr. McMahon'.

"I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story."

Netflix previously announced that the docuseries - which is produced by Bill Simmons and 'Tiger King' director Chris Smith - chronicles "the rise and fall of the WWE's controversial founder".

The programme will include interviews with "McMahon before his resignation", his family, and wrestling legends like Hulk Hogan, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena, plus "the journalists who uncovered" the allegations, which he has vehemently denied.

He resigned as executive chairman of WWE in January 2024 after allegations of sex trafficking made by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

Her lawsuit was put on hold in May at the request of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York to allow for a federal investigation.

The lawsuit contains other graphic descriptions of how she was allegedly violently raped repeatedly and abused in other ways by McMahon.

Janel also says she was trafficked across state lines to other WWE executives and even to an unnamed “WWE Superstar” for sexual purposes.

In response to McMahon's latest statement, her attorney Ann Callis said: "Vince McMahon physically and emotionally abused, sexually assaulted and human trafficked Janel Grant for more than two years.

"Calling his horrific and criminal behavior 'an affair' is delusional and nothing more than a sad attempt to save his shredded reputation.

"Although Ms. Grant has not seen the 'Mr. McMahon' docuseries, we hope it shines a bright light on his abhorrent and criminal actions by accurately portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior.

“Ms. Grant will no longer be silenced by McMahon.”