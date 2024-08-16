WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i has died aged 81.

The wrestling icon competed as one half of the legendary Wild Samoans – still one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history – and his passing, which comes two months after his brother Sika’s death, was announced by his son.

Afa’s boy Samu Anoa’i said on Facebook: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of my father Afa Anoai Sr.

“It was a peaceful transition and he was surrounded by loved ones. Please respect our privacy as we morn our father.”

Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the fighter, with many telling his family “god bless”.

One said online: “We love you all. Know your father loved you all more than anything else as well.”

Fightful said Afa was admitted to hospital with pneumonia and a mild heart attack on January 12.

Afa had his first match in 1971 after receiving training from Rocky Johnson and Peter Maivia – and then started teaming with his brother Sika.

The two formed The Wild Samoans and by the late 1970s the pair signed up to WWF.

In April 1980, they defeated Ivan Putski and Tito Santana to capture their first WWF Tag Team Championship.

After leaving WWF, The Wild Samoans returned in 1983 and quickly regained the tag gold by defeating Chief Jay Strongbow and Jules Strongbow in a two-out-of-three falls bout.

During his third stint that kicked off in 1992, Afa managed The Headshrinkers, Samu and Rikishi.

Afa’s final WWF match was held in 1994, and The Wild Samoans were eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

He and his brother have been credited for training wrestling heroes including Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns and the Usos.

In June, Sika Anoa’I died aged 79.

The Samoan-American father of wrestling hero Roman Reigns, 39, had his passing announced by his nephew Jahrus.

He said on Instagram: “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th.

“Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.”

Jahrus added the wrestling pioneer was an inspiration in “many other” areas of life including upholding family values.