WWE icon Roman Reigns has paid tribute to his late wrestling hero uncle Afa Anoa’i.

WWE icon Roman Reigns has paid tribute to his late wrestling hero uncle Afa Anoa’i

The retired wrestler’s iconic relative competed as one half of the legendary Wild Samoans – still one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history – and his passing aged 81, which comes two months after his brother Sika’s death, was announced on Friday (16.08.24) by his son.

Hours after the announcement, Roman, 39, said on X: “Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana’i Anoa’i.”

Roman – born Leati Joseph ‘Joe’ Anoa’i – added he wanted to thank “everyone for their support”.

He added he and his family “are comforted by the fact (Afa) now rests in peace”.

Roman went on: “Afa and my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, were loving brothers, the greatest tag team of their generation, and now they’re reunited together in heaven.

“Rest in Power Wild Samoans.”

Afa’s son Samu Anoa’i announced his death on Facebook with the statement: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of my father Afa Anoa’i Sr.

“It was a peaceful transition and he was surrounded by loved ones. Please respect our privacy as we morn our father.”

Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the fighter, with many telling his family “god bless”.

One said online: “We love you all. Know your father loved you all more than anything else as well.”

Fightful said Afa was admitted to hospital with pneumonia and a mild heart attack on January 12.

Afa had his first match in 1971 after receiving training from Rocky Johnson and Peter Maivia – and then started teaming with his brother Sika.

The two formed The Wild Samoans and by the late 1970s the pair signed up to WWF.

In April 1980, they defeated Ivan Putski and Tito Santana to capture their first WWF Tag Team Championship.

After leaving WWF, The Wild Samoans returned in 1983 and quickly regained the tag gold by defeating Chief Jay Strongbow and Jules Strongbow in a two-out-of-three falls bout.

During his third stint that kicked off in 1992, Afa managed The Headshrinkers, Samu and Rikishi.

Afa’s final WWF match was held in 1994, and The Wild Samoans were eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

He and his brother have been credited for training wrestling heroes including Hulk Hogan, Roman and the Usos.

In June, Sika Anoa’i died aged 79.