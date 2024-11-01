Hulk Hogan pulled the plug on a movie about his life because he felt it was "too dark" for the screen.

The 71-year-old wrestling legend - whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea - spent years working with a writing team on a biopic and there was even talk of Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth playing him on screen but he decided to cancel the whole thing at the last minute despite its potential to win an Academy Award.

Speaking on the 'PBD' podcast, he explained: "I just was moving forward at the time and when they, business-wise, missed a date, there was an option for me to pull out and I did. I pulled out. I thought, 'Oh my God, this is really good.' At the time, I was in a space where I told him the positive stuff about wrestling and the negative stuff about wrestling.

"I spent about three years with this writer, going back and forth. When I read it, it was very, very dark, if that would be the right word, but it was probably what the public may want to see, you know?

"And when I read it, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, if this thing comes out...' There was talk that Chris Hemsworth had never played a real person before and he would probably win an Oscar and the movie too."

Earlier this year, it was reported that 'Killing Gawker' - a film not associated with the WWE star - will focus on his court case against Gawker Media, who he sued for publishing part of his sex tape with Heather Clem, and received $31 million in compensation,.

Hulk was initially married to Linda Hogan from 1983 until 2009 and has Brooke, 36, as well as 34-year-old Nick with her but she filed for divorce after accusing him of an affair.

He denied the accusations and later tied the knot with Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 but they split in 2022 and in September 2023 he married yoga instructor Sky Daily.

The former reality star explained that the biopic would have been "really great" for those involved but he couldn't bear the idea that it could have spelled out his legacy to the world.

He said: "This thing’s so powerful, very powerful. I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. Everybody’s going to do really great, but then I’m going to be left here...and that might be the last thing people remember me for."