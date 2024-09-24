Ric Flair has split from his wife Wendy after 13 years together.

The WWE Hall of Famer, 75, and his 64-year-old partner have "respectfully" called time on their relationship due to their work schedules after getting married in 2018.

In an emotional statement on Instagram, Ric wrote: "Wendy and I enjoyed 13 great years. As with every couple, we have experienced our ups and downs.

"I think it's important for everyone to know right now that we have decided to part ways respectfully."

The so-called Nature Boy - who is recognised by WWE as a 16-time world champion - thanked Wendy for supporting him over the years.

He continued: "I'll never be able to thank her enough for standing by my side through my terrible health crisis in 2018. She never left my side! And for that I will always be grateful!

"We both are working on different projects at the current time and it becomes difficult with my schedule and her schedule to make this work.

"I wish her the best of luck with her projects and I know that she supports mine."

Wendy - who was Ric's fifth wife after marriages to Leslie Goodman, Elizabeth Harrell, Tiffany VanDemark and Jaqueline Beems - first met the wrestling legend around 40 years ago when they both worked for World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

She even played his valet Fifi - a French maid character - at some events, and they started dating decades later.

They previously broke up in 2022, but reconciled a few months later, before announcing this week they have split for good.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is developed a film based on Ric's flamboyant life.

The 51-year-old WWE legend and Hollywood star wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Ric Flair had a relentless passion to be the greatest of all time, but with achieving that GOAT status – he also sacrificed it all and paid a heavy price.

“And lived to tell the story. I’ve known Ric since I was 8 years old when he and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson were wrestling together in the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) This project is personal for me and we at @sevenbucksprod and #KevinMischer films can’t wait to tell his unbelievable story.”