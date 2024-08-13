'Yellowjackets' star Samantha Hanratty is pregnant.

Samantha Hanratty is expecting her first child with husband Christian DeAnda

The 28-year-old actress is four months into her pregnancy with her first child with husband Christian DeAnda, and promised to let fans know more about her "wild" pregnancy journey.

Alongside a video of the moment they found, she wrote on Instagram: “Still in shock and it’s been 4 months! I will be sharing more from my journey because it has been a wild one! Come follow this new adventure."

The pair tied the knot in November 2023 after swiping right on a dating app three years earlier.

Samantha and the pre-production assistant - who worked on 'The Suicide Squad' - married at Terra Mia Vineyards in Paso Robles, California.

Samantha, who is bisexual, wanted guests to only attend if they had supported her "no matter who" she ended up with, and admitted she had "quite a few declines".

Speaking about the 140 friends and family in attendance at their wedding, she told The Knot Magazine: "I wanted to make it very clear that if you don't believe in love for all, and you don't celebrate love for all, we'd rather you send your best wishes.

"I'm bisexual and really wanted the people there to be ones who would have supported me no matter who I ended up with.

"A lot of my friends happen to be queer, and I didn't want a situation where anybody feels any way other than loved and respected. And so I've had quite a few declines."

Discussing the moment the couple exchanged vows, which they wrote themselves, Samantha said: "The tears were flowing."

Christian had been to the venue several times before, when he was working for a catering company during his college years.

Samantha, who is teetotal, wasn't initially sure about getting hitched at a vineyard, but she "knew it was the place" as soon as she saw it.

She said: "I wasn't sure I wanted to have my wedding at a vineyard, but the moment I saw the property, I knew it was the place.

"I had three other venues to go view and I cancelled them immediately."