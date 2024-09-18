Luke Grimes thinks 'Yellowstone' has been given the "perfect ending".

Luke Grimes has teased the new season

The 40-year-old star has played Kayce Dutton on the hit drama series since 2018, and Luke has praised Taylor Sheridan - the show's co-creator - for developing the perfect send-off.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Luke shared: "I read the last episode the day before we started filming. I couldn't be happier. I think it's a perfect ending for the show for every character.

"It's just a testament to what a good writer Taylor is, and it's a very, very profound, beautiful ending. I can't wait to sit down and watch it one day."

Luke also revealed that the final episodes saw him work more with Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the show.

Luke teased: "You do get to see a lot more interaction between Kayce and Beth.

"That was really fun because Kelly and I had talked over the years about how we wish we'd had more stuff together because we're never really in the same room, if you think about it. It was great working with Kelly and being around Beth’s energy a little bit."

What's more, Luke admitted that there was a "summer camp blues feeling" towards filming the final season.

The actor has loved his time on the hit TV show, explaining that he's made some "friends for life".

He said: "There's definitely a sort of summer camp blues feeling. All my friends are going away, but I've made friends for life on this job. I'm glad we got to finish strong."

The latest season of the show was delayed by the Hollywood writers' strike - but Luke was always eager to return to 'Yellowstone' in order to create a "strong" ending.

He shared: "I've been itching to get back to the show and I'm so glad it finally worked out and we got to finish strong."