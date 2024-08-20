Miranda Lambert has been able to mentor a "younger generation" of artists because she doesn't have any children of her own.

The 40-year-old singer has revealed that she's happy to share her knowledge and her experience of the music industry with the next generation of stars.

Miranda said on the 'Dumb Blonde' podcast: "Since I don't have children of my own, I want to use that part of what I've learned for, you know, younger generations, especially of artists because nobody tells you how this goes.

"Nobody sits there and gives you a handbook of, like, 'Well, when you make it to this level, this is what's gonna happen.' Just seeing the fire in the eyes of, like, someone just starting out, it reignites your fire."

Miranda admitted that she feels inspired by younger artists.

The 'Famous in a Small Town' hitmaker said: "Being around that new fire and young people that are so hungry and so inspired is like, 'I want some of that,' you know. And I wanna give them some of the wisdom and some of the reminders [to] enjoy the ride."

Despite her success, Miranda still feels able to relate to younger artists, and she's determined to lend her support to them.

She said: "I wanna just be there for anybody that just needs a sounding board because I've been there."

Earlier this year, Miranda hailed Beyonce for bringing "more eyeballs" to country music.

The Grammy-winning star released her country-influenced album, 'Cowboy Carter', in March, and Miranda feels it's helped to increase interest in the genre.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Miranda explained: "The more people that are interested in country music, the better for all of us."