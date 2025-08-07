Yungblud has rekindled his romance with Jesse Jo Stark.

The 28-year-old music star and Jesse have reconciled their differences, five months after they called time on their romance.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dom and Jesse are super-happy together.

"They had been dating for a long time when they chose to slow things down.

"A lot was happening in Dom’s life and he wanted to get his head straight so he could give his all to Jesse.

"They started getting more serious again a few weeks ago and they’re doing really well."

Yungblud's desire to reconnect with Jesse was, in part, influenced by the death of Ozzy Osbourne, his showbiz pal who passed away in July, aged 76.

The insider shared: "Dom and Jesse went off on a short holiday together too, which was much needed, especially for Dom. Losing Ozzy Osbourne, who was a great friend to Dom, has been really difficult.

"If anything, it’s taught him to grasp each day with both hands.

"Their friends are thrilled to see them together again and so happy."

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - previously revealed that he asked Jesse for "space".

However, the music star also described Jesse as the "biggest love of [his] life".

Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast, Yungblud explained: "This year has been such a strange thing for me because it's the first time that probably the biggest love of my life, I've taken space from and I've asked for space.

"Last year I was really having problems with myself and it was all a me problem.

"Her name's Jesse Stark. She's probably the most incredible person I've ever met and she's my best friend and I feel so lucky to be in her orbit."

Yungblud also suggested that they might eventually reconcile.

He said: "I got to talk this through with her and she understood and she needed a moment.

"We talk every Sunday and I mean ultimately I think in my life all roads lead to her because I love her. I never loved anything like I love her.

"I love her as everything. And I love her as if I'd love water. I need it. You know, and I think I'd never experience love like it because when you could be that honest with another human being, even in times when we're not technically together."