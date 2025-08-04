Yungblud is set to open his own store in London.

The 27-year-old music star has announced via social media that he'll open his "first ever store and fan club" in the city on August 7.

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - wrote on X: "I’m so excited to announce the opening of my first ever store and fan club. Welcome to “beautifully romanticised accidentally traumatized”. Number 20 Denmark Street in the heart of central London. We open on the 7th of August and you’re all invited. It’s the biggest party I’ve ever thrown. (sic)"

Yungblud explained to fans that the venue is "a place to be yourself and find people with similar ideas to you".

He wrote: "This building is a literal physical space where you can place your hands upon its bricks and belong. Here we have built a place to be yourself and find people with similar ideas to you. Whether it be to buy the clothes we make, come for a coffee, buy a beer, watch music, do an art class or just come and play pool you’re welcome, all we demand from you is that you spread the love."

Yungblud subsequently explained the significance of the venue's location.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "This street, Denmark Street has paved the way for The Best of British music since the 1950s. I grew up on the street. It has always been my dream to have a building here. YOU made that dream come true and im eternally in your debt. I’m running this place with my best friends so so please come and support to keep this heart beating.

"Come down and celebrate.

"Sign up. I’ll see you there. (sic)"

Yungblud actually teased details of his plans in July, revealing that the venue will feature a "leopard pool table".

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he explained: "I want people to hang out, meet and have a physical space to make real connections in this virtual world. There will be a leopard pool table downstairs."