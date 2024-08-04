Zac Efron is doing "fine" after being hospitalised following a "minor swimming incident".

The 'Family Affair' actor was vacationing in Ibiza when he experienced an issue in the pool of the villa he was staying at on Friday (02.08.24) and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, but released the next morning.

His representative said: "He is fine."

Sources told TMZ the 36-year-old star was pulled out of the water by two people working at the villa but his spokesperson didn't explain how it could have only been a "minor" incident if he required hospital treatment.

They stressed he was only there as a precautionary measure but declined to be drawn on the specifics of what happened.

Meanwhile, Zac recently admitted he felt "very nervous" when he first worked with Nicole Kidman on 'The Paperboy' back in 2012, and Zac has admitted to feeling anxious about working with his award-winning co-star.

Zac - who has reunited with Nicole to make 'A Family Affair' - told PEOPLE: "We had so much fun doing that, but it was crazy."

The Hollywood star has fond memories of working with the 57-year-old star and he jumped at the opportunity to reunite with her for the new rom-com.

He said: "I’m still so enamoured with Nicole.

"There’s a part of me that pinches myself when I realise who I’m working with a lot. I think that was more pronounced during 'The Paperboy' because I was a lot younger. I was very nervous back then."

Nicole feels they've both benefited from the experience of working together before.

She shared: "It's really helpful when you're doing this sort of work together that you've already got a history together, because it's easy. You're not working to create a history. So I'm not like, ‘Can I touch you?’ I feel incredibly trusting of Zac."