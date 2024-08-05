Zac Efron has reassured fans he is "happy and healthy" after a "minor" swimming accident.

The 'Baywatch' actor was vacationing in Ibiza when he experienced an issue in the pool of the villa he was staying at on Friday (02.08.24) and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure but released the next morning.

Zac has now broken his silence and is back to working out.

Sharing a picture of himself laying on a Pilates ball flexing his muscles with a pair of weights, outside on decking, he wrote on his Instagram Story: "Happy and healthy - thanks for the well wishes."

Sources told TMZ the 36-year-old star was pulled out of the water by two people working at the villa, but his spokesperson didn't explain how it could have only been a "minor" incident if he required hospital treatment.

They stressed he was only there as a precautionary measure but declined to be drawn on the specifics of what happened.

His representative insisted: "He is fine."

Zac previously admitted he loves to "disconnect" from the world in nature.

The 'High School Musical' alum can find his “true self” again in the great outdoors and needs to do that to decompress after he’s completed work on a role before, he can reconnect with his loved ones.

He told The Rake magazine: “When filming is done, I need to disconnect.

“Be out in nature and let the character drift out of me and I then find my true self again.

“The best place for me to do that if not in nature is to be somewhere new.

“I think you need to re-engage with who you are before you head back and try to be with your friends and family.”

The ‘Iron Claw’ actor loves travelling and immersing himself in a new culture, which he sees as a great antidote to how “small” life in Los Angeles can be.

He said: “One of the biggest blessings of my journey is that I’ve been able to travel from a young age.

“At the beginning it was really just for press, being called across to Japan for ‘Hairspray’ and I got to see Japanese culture and I was really taken with that.

“That curiosity in me kept growing and usually if I am not working then I will be on a trip finding something new.

“A new part of the world, trying the food, meeting the people, finding out as much about their culture as possible.

“It is a great way to live, and it opens your eyes to something much bigger than Hollywood, it can all feel very small if you’re stuck in LA and I was stuck there for quite a few years.”