Britt Stewart thinks Zac Efron would be the "perfect" partner on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Britt Stewart would love to reunite with Zac Efron

The 35-year-old dancer previously worked with Zac, 37, on the 'High School Musical' film franchise, and she'd love to reunite with the Hollywood star on the hit TV series.

Asked to name her dream celebrity partner, Britt told Us Weekly: "I don’t think he would ever do this, but because I got my start with 'High School Musical' I have to say Zac Efron."

Britt is convinced that Zac would be a huge success on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The professional dancer - who has previously toured with the likes of Demi Lovato, Rihanna and Selena Gomez - has also admitted to being wowed by Zac's dance moves.

Britt - who is engaged to actor Daniel Durant - said: "It would just be the best reunion ever. But also everyone would literally lose their mind.

"He’d win [and] he’s a great dancer so I think he would be the perfect person."

Britt is currently on the 'Dancing With the Stars' tour, and she's using any spare time she has to plan her wedding.

The dancer and Daniel are set to tie the knot later this year, and she's enjoying the experience of planning her big day.

She shared: "It’s been great to balance. I also think it keeps my mind fresh, too - that I get to focus on this big moment in both Daniel and I’s life that we’re so looking forward to this year."

What's more, Britt revealed that she's always in contact with Daniel while she's on the road.

The TV star said: "I don’t need it to be quiet [when we FaceTime] because we just communicate in ASL. He’s part of the family from afar."