Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron heroically saved two girls from drowning in Miami.

David Efron, Zac Efron, Starla Baskett and Dylan Efron at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

The 33-year-old brother of the 'Baywatch' star has revealed how he rushed into the water on Miami Beach, Florida, to save two women after he noticed them struggling in some strong currents.

He said during an appearance on an episode of 'Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast': "It was really random. I showed up to the beach, it was my first time ever actually like on the beach.

"And [I] walk up to the shore for the first time ever, and I’m looking out and it was just people screaming in the water.

"So, I just saw like five girls. Like their hands were up, screaming, there’s people on the shore with their hands up.

"I looked around and there were no lifeguards around and I was with my buddy Brennan and we just sprinted out there."

Dylan went on to explain that when swimming in the sea for the girls, the current was getting stronger meaning they were getting even further away from the shore.

He added: "There were two closest to us that already had a guy helping them in and then there was three out further so I swam one in and swam out for another girl.

"It was really real. The last girl I swam in I was just trying to calm her down and just saying like "breath, breath" and she just wrapped my in the biggest hug.

"We hugged for like a full minute, just like hugging this girl on shore, like 'You're safe your good,' and then just walked away.

"I'm in the water a lot so I just knew, the current was ripping we ended up like a football pitch away. The girls probably just got a bit too far away."

Dylan recently won the US version of the reality show 'The Traitors' and said it was "an experience of a lifetime" and felt intimidated by being on the show.

He told 'The Hollywood Reporter': "Honestly, it was an experience of a lifetime for sure. From my perspective, I am the fan in this. As much as it’s weird to say, I think a lot of us in the cast feel this way, but it’s hard to feel like you belong there because… and I’m not the only one that felt that way. We’re all intimidated. I’m meeting people that I’ve watched on TV since I was 12 and that have established themselves with seasons of work."