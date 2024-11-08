Zach Bryan's ex-girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia, has accused the country singer of emotional abuse and claimed he offered her $12 million to keep quiet.

The 28-year-old singer split from the social media star on October 22 after just over a year of dating, and she has now claimed she was the victim of verbal abuse by Zach and had been too "scared" to speak out

Appearing on her 'BFF Podcast' this week, she told co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richard: '"The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude.

"I'm still scared right now because I'm scared of him.

"My brain's rewired and I'm scared to make him mad and last week, I didn't want to talk about it 'cause I was scared."

Brianna claims that the 'Heading South' singer asks his exes to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and suggested he pays them to keep quiet about their time together.

And she has alleged she was offered the whopping sum as a settlement and claimed that his team offered to buy her a house.

She said: "The second he posted [the break-up announcement], I was like 'f*** you, I don't want a settlement, that's not me.' It was a back-and-forth, his team would call me.

"They gave me all these options, they started low and then they went up to $10m, then $12m. Then they wanted to give me a house, then they wanted to give me a New York apartment. They wanted to do all these things..."

She fumed: "You made the women before me believe that they had no other choice but to take money from you.

"[They] signed their experiences and what they went through away [so] you get to go skip off and sing you little f*** songs on stage like you're a good dude."

Brianna insists she is shaming the singer for anyone else in an abusive relationship who feels lost and branded Zach "a weak man".

She said of her decision to go public with the accusations: "It's for anyone that don't have a support system that I luckily had going through this.

"This isn't like a drama thing for me, this isn't me not signing the NDA or not taking the money because I wanna get on here and expose who he is and all that s***. I'm not signing away my experiences and what I went through to protect someone that hurt me and I'm a lot stronger than a weak man, f*** you and f*** your money."

When Zach confirmed their breakup on social media, he claimed he had "struggled through some pretty severe things" this past year and felt it would be "beneficial" for the pair to go their separate ways.

He wrote on Instagram: "Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart.

"She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways."