Zach Bryan has split from Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia.

The 28-year-old singer has announced via social media that he and the internet personality have broken up after more than a year together.

Zach said on his Instagram Stories: "Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. (sic)"

Zach noted that he's endured "an incredibly hard year personally".

The country music star thinks the decision to split will ultimately prove to be "beneficial" for both of them.

His post continued: "I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too."

Zach also offered an apology to anyone he's "let down".

He said: "With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself."

Meanwhile, Brianna has confessed to feeling "blindsided" by Zach's social media post.

The 25-year-old internet personality said on Instagram: "Hey guys, I'm feeling really blindsided right now.

"Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk. I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be okay."