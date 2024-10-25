Zachary Levi has blamed the COVID-19 vaccination for Gavin Creel's death.

Zachary Levi has sparked outrage with his comments about Gavin Creel

The 'Shazam!' actor has sparked outrage with a rant about the immunisations being "forced" on people and claimed the likes of his Broadway star pal - who died last month while undergoing treatment for a rare and aggressive form of cancer - would still be alive if they hadn't had the jab.

He said on Instagram: “I know that this is going to offend some people and make some people mad, and I wish it didn’t. So, a few weeks ago, my friend Gavin Creel died. He was 48 years old, and he was one of the healthiest people I knew.

“You better believe that, with everything in me, I believe that if these COVID vaccinations were not forced on the American public, that the theatres weren’t being pushed and leveraged…”

He added: “They knew the cost benefit of these shots, and it was garbage. Guys, it was garbage. They knew that there would be plenty of side effects, including turbo cancers. They knew.

“And I, without a shadow of a doubt, I believe that Gavin Creel would be alive right now — right f***** now — he would still be alive if that stuff didn't get put into his body.”

Broadway stars have now responded to Zachary's comments, accusing him of having flown "so far from decency and sanity".

Tony award-winning actor Nobert Leo Butz commented: “So incredibly disappointed you would politicize Gavin’s death. Really tried to give you the benefit here. Made it halfway through, which was hard as hell. But was utterly heartbroken, as he would have been, that you felt the need to use his life and legacy to promote this awful platform.”

Meanwhile, 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' star and 'Wicked' star Jenna Leigh Green wrote: “Gavin deserved better. What has happened to you to have flown so far from decency and sanity? It’s just so sad.”