Zachary Levi says parents can learn "so much more than we can ever imagine" from their children.

Zachary Levi opens up on parents learning from their kids

The 44-year-old actor - who is expecting his first child with partner Maggie Keating - has starred as Scott LeRette, whose son Austin has autism and brittle bone disease, in new film 'The Unbreakable Boy', and he has opened up on how parents grow along with their kids.

He told the 'On With Mario Lopez' podcast: "Scott really learns - as parents do, right? Parents are teachers, but the children are really teaching us all the time so much more than we can ever imagine.

"Scott is learning so much from bis son, how to be present, how to be more loving, how to be more accepting. It's really beautiful, man, it's a really beautiful story."

Zachary admitted he is "so pumped" to become a father, and he's certain his partner Maggie will be "such a great mom" to their child.

He added: "I'm so pumped, I've wanted to be a dad since I was a kid, so this is a real dream come true. My girlfriend Maggie is so wonderful, and she's gonna be such a great mom.

"We're really, really pumped about that. We're gonna have our kid our here in Southern California where I grew up, surrounded by my family. It's a whole new chapter of life and one I'm really excited about going on."

Zachary recently stressed he is over the moon at the prospect of becoming a father.

Speaking with Extra, Zachary said: “I’ve wanted to be a father since I was a kid. I’m 44 and I’ve lived so much life and I’ve done so much therapy. I’m so pumped. I’m not nervous at all.”

And Zachary previously explained his “anxiety and turmoil” helped his performance in 'The Unbreakable Boy'.

He told comingsoon.net: “We all have these ideas of what our life is supposed to be, where our life is supposed to be going, and then things don’t add up, and it becomes a sense of anxiety and turmoil. And that can often lead to a lot of self-medicating.

“I have found myself in that position myself, so I was able to dig into a lot of that in my own personal experience.

“And I think that there’s something really beautiful and redemptive about that, right? Because we’re not perfect and we don’t end up having this perfect life that we all expect that we’re supposed to have.”