Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested and charged with DUI for the second time this year.

The 43-year-old ‘Home Improvement’ actor was previously arrested for an alleged DUI on 17 February along with alleged contempt of court – and was seized by police again on Friday (25.10.24) at 8.34am for the same alleged offence.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and not having a valid license.

The Oklahoman, local ABC affiliate KOCO News and Fox 23 News also reported Zachery’s arrest.

After his February arrest he was released on bail the same day, but had a court hearing date set for April.

In March, he was also charged with a felony for having three or more priors within the last 10 years and could face up to three years in prison if convicted.

Zachery’s two alleged DUIs are among a string of legal issues faced by the actor in recent years.

In July 2023, the actor was charged with fourth-degree felony assault and third-degree robbery and harassment – and ordered to spend seven days in jail.

And in October 2020, Zachery was involved in a domestic violence dispute and arrested on charges of alleged fourth-degree assault and strangulation, leading to him pleading guilty to misdemeanour menacing and misdemeanour assault.

His sentencing included 36 months of ‘bench probation’ and participation in the Bridges2Safety program.

He was also charged with a DUI in May 2020.

The actor – whose other notable roles include a part in ‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’ stepped away from the spotlight in 2009.