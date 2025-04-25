Zara Larsson is "in awe" of Tate McRae.

Zara Larsson has heaped praise on Tate McRae

The 27-year-old singer is set to open for Tate, 21, on the Miss Possessive Tour, and Zara has admitted to being a huge fan of the 'Greedy' hitmaker.

Zara told People: "She's so sweet. Beautiful.

"I just can't believe she's 21 because she seems so mature, like she's been doing this for a really long time, kind of like I have. Maybe that's what people thought about me when I was 21. Now, I'm old.

"I'm so in awe of her work ethic and how hard she goes at it. She has not stopped for years. But I think she loves what she's doing, and she's so passionate."

Zara also admitted to feeling "inspired" by Tate's dance skills.

She said: "I feel really inspired by the way she really has embraced her dancing side. I would love to dance more."

Earlier this year, Tate described herself as a "very goal-driven person".

The pop star revealed that she has a number of career ambitions that she really wants to achieve, including performing at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Tate told Pride: "I always have things that I'm setting my sights on. I'm a very goal-driven person. Sometimes, I think I'm a little clairvoyant. I'm really good at manifesting!

"I would die to perform at the VMA's. That's something I've watched all my idols do for so many years. For some reason, that specific performance is something I've always wanted.

"My ideal performance is a perfect balance of dance, outfit, singing, and musical arrangement. When they're all balanced perfectly, that's my ideal performance."

Tate also confessed to being amazed by her recent rise.

The 'Sports Car' hitmaker still has vivid memories of performing in front of relatively small crowds.

Tate said: "I can't believe this is my job.

"Four years ago, I played my first ever show at The Moroccan Lounge in front of 100 people in Los Angeles. It was the size of a shoebox, like it's so small. I could see my grandma, my mom, and everybody that I knew. Now, we're performing three nights at the Kia Forum. It's the biggest dream of my life. It's insane!"