Zayn Malik has postponed his tour following the death of Liam Payne.

Zayn Malik has postponed his debut concert tour following the death of Liam Payne

The 31-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside Liam - who died on Wednesday (16.10.24) after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires - as part of One Direction and had been due to take his debut solo concert 'Stairway To The Sky Tour' on the road in October but has now decided to reschedule the US leg.

On Saturday (19.10.24) evening, he wrote on Instagram: "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week,

"I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the

new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

Zayn and Liam found fame alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan as part of the world's first billion-dollar boyband but Zayn quit to go solo in 2015 and the band went on an indefinite hiatus the following year.

In a statement posted on Instagram following the death of his bandmate, Zayn wrote: "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.

"When I was missing home as a 17 year old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

"Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated and gave no f**** about telling people when they were wrong.

"Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.

"When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense.

"I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.

"I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next. (sic)"

Zayn also wishes he could say a proper goodbye to his former bandmate following his shock death at the age of just 31.

He added: "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.

"I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated.

"I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are.

"Love you bro. (sic)"