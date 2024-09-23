Zendaya is "terrified" of fame and doesn't believe she is "cut out" for it.

Zendaya doesn't think she is 'cut out' for being a celebrity

The 28-year-old actress has always been "shy" and insists she never got into the acting business to become a celebrity and finds the attention challenging.

Appearing alongside her 'Dune: Part Two' co-stars Timothée Chalamet, also 28, and Austin Butler, 33, and director Denis Villeneuve, 56, at a screening of the sci-fi epic in New York, they were asked by an audience member about the Messianic cult in the film and whether it has any corelation to celebrity fandoms.

Zendaya responded: “I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it.

“I do love my job, I’m so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this - don’t get me wrong - but I am terrified of that part of it, often.”

The ‘Greatest Showman’ star - who landed her first major role in 2010 when she was just 13, starring in the Disney Channel series ‘Shake It Up’ - uses fashion as "armour” when she attends glitzy Hollywood bashes and red carpets.

She continued: “I was a shy kid, always have been, and so this part isn’t natural - that is a huge reason why fashion became important to me because it became like armour to pretend to go out and do the job.”

The Marvel star – who is dating her ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Tom Holland, 28 – finds it “hard to handle” being in the spotlight and wants to be seen as “a person” first and foremost.

She went on: “So I don’t know if I, either, can fully relate, but I definitely understand what you’re saying, and I think that’s what’s terrifying to me.

“I would like to be a person and for people to see me as that first. I don’t necessarily know if I want or can handle all of that or want [that] - some people that’s part of it, they enjoy the power that comes from it, and I don’t know if that’s for me.”