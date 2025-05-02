The MET Gala is almost here! In a few days, the biggest names in sports, music, film and social media will descend upon New York City to showcase their unique takes on this year’s theme - ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’

With a focus on Black dandyism, celebrities are encouraged to think about refined fashion that has shaped African American history.

As per usual, the guest list is a closely guarded secret, but here is who we expect to see.

We have to start with the leading men of the night. This year’s MET Gala is headed by some of the most stylish men in Hollywood and Formula One.

The award-winning rapper might wear something tied to his Harlem roots.

The New York neighbourhood is famous for producing some of the best artists in the rap game and is also home to the Zoot suit.

Popularised by Jazz and Jump Blues, musicians and famously worn by young Malcolm X, Zoot suits are steeped in African American history.

Its association with Black music would be perfect for ASAP Rocky.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams could wear anything from his Louis Vuitton collection, and we would be more than happy.

The Grammy-winning singer and producer is known for his accessories. Flamboyant hats, oversized bags and unique jewellery pieces go hand in hand with the fashion designer.

We are anticipating a statement piece, and we are confident Pharrell Williams will deliver.

Lewis Hamilton

The seven-time Formula One Champion has turned the paddock walk into his red carpet, one we are happy to attend every Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton’s outfit outside ‘Ferrari House’ - an oversized Black trench coat coupled with a double-breasted suit outside the iconic Ferrari red door - showed Hamilton’s attention to detail, which we are sure he’ll bring to the Met Gala.

Zendaya

Zendaya

We can't talk about the MET Gala without discussing the Queen of Met Gala looks - Zendaya.

While everyone is wondering if she will bring a certain someone as her plus one, we only care about what she is going to wear.

The Euphoria star is no stranger to men’s wear, famously wearing the same suit as Michael B Jordan at Harper’s BAZAAR’s icon party in 2019.

The theme is one that Zendaya and Law Roach will have fun with and deliver a look to remember.

Doechii

The ‘Anxiety’ singer is not confirmed as an attendee, but given the year Doechii has had, it would be a shame not to see her there.

Doechii loves to experiment with traditional suit pieces, often pairing collars, ties, and button-up shirts with cool skirts and accessories.

If she does attend *(fingers crossed), the Grammy winner is certainly going to be serving looks that could rival seasoned Met Gala attendees.

Find out more about the night and how to watch it