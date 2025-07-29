Zendaya and Tom Holland are yet to start planning their wedding, according to the actress' stylist Law Roach.

The couple, both 28, met on the set of Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and news of their engagement was confirmed after Zendaya flashed a diamond ring on her left ring finger at the Golden Globes in January this year.

However, due to Zendaya's hectic schedule, they haven't started the "process" of organising their nuptials yet.

Her longtime stylist told E! News: "The process hasn't even started yet."

He continued: "Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time."

Roach avoided a question about Zendaya's bridal style by quipping that she will be a "secret bride".

The RuPaul's Drag Race judge - whose clients also include Céline Dion and Anya Taylor-Joy - added: "I'm really excited because I know that they really love each other and they have for a really long time.

"The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."

Meanwhile, Benson Boone recently said he would gladly sing at the pair's wedding.

A date for the smitten couple's special day has not been confirmed, but Benson, 22, has said he is willing to perform at their ceremony when the time comes.

The Beautiful Things hitmaker told E! News at the American Music Awards in May when asked if he'd be up for being their wedding singer: "Immediate yes. Of course! I'm not going to pass that up!"

His comments came after he and Tom were recently spotted having lunch together, and Benson was full of praise for the star.

Asked how Benson developed a relationship with the Onward actor, he said: "Just word of mouth, and it got around. Yeah, he's a great human being."

Tom and Zendaya went public with their romance in 2021, and she has previously admitted that she feels "extra safe" whenever she works with him.

She told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.

"He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things 1,000 per cent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him.

"It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

And Tom Googles Zendaya's name to "check" if she is OK.

Appearing on the On the Menu podcast, he confessed: "The last thing I Googled was actually Zendaya.

"I’m not on [social media], and I delete it when I’m not using it. So, sometimes, like, it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool.

"So I just give her a little Google and look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good.'"