Zendaya's wedding dress will never be revealed to the public.

The 28-year-old actress and her 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star Tom Holland, 28, are said to have gotten engaged over the Christmas break but her stylist and friend Law Roach has insisted that the couple are so private, no details of their wedding will ever be revealed.

Law told Complex: “It will probably be a wedding dress that nobody will ever see, to be quite honest, because she and Tom are super private about their relationship - well not their relationship. They [just] try to be as private as possible so there won’t be a Vogue spread; there won’t be pictures of the wedding. The people that she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy. So it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see.”

When asked if he has been looking at wedding dresses for Zendaya, Law, 46, replied: “No. Zendaya is working on like six movies. I’m thinking about the press tours.”

While Tom and Zendaya have kept quiet about their engagement, Tom's dad, Dominic Holland, previously shared an insight into his son's proposal.

The 57-year-old author wrote in a post on Patreon: "He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter."

Dominic observed that his son planned out the proposal in meticulous detail before he popped the question to Zendaya.

He shared: "Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear… (sic)"

And, in November, Zendaya admitted that she feels "extra safe" whenever she works with Tom.

The actress told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.

"He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things 1,000 percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."