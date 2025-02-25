Zoe Kravitz still cares for Channing Tatum "very much".

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum split in 2024

The 36-year-old star worked with Channing, 44, while shooting her directorial debut 'Blink Twice', and Zoe insists that their break-up in 2024 hasn't altered the affection she has for the movie.

The Hollywood star - who began dating Channing in 2021 and got engaged to the actor in 2023 - told ELLE: "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much.

"Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

Zoe also loves that the public are now "seeing different sides" of Channing as an actor.

The actress-turned-director - who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet - reflected: "He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him.

"He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that."

Zoe currently has a number of projects in the works and the actress insists she's not scared of trying and failing.

She shared: "My feelings don’t get hurt if the idea doesn’t come across or the idea doesn’t work.

"I like that I feel confident enough to fall on my face with an idea. I think that’s what art is about. There’s a difference between being cocky and knowing to trust that you know what you’re doing.

"Creativity is like this invisible thread that you find, and then knowing I’ve got the thread, I’ve just got to keep following it. It’s going to show up, and that confidence is where the good s*** is."